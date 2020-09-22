Avery Douglas Boss, 22, died tragically in a house fire on Saturday Sept. 19, 2020 in Sheshequin township. Avery was born on March 13, 1998 in Sayre, a son of Edward Boss of Rome and Lisa Niece Boss of Ulster. He touched the life of so many people with his smile and love of life. He was a huge John Cena fan and very rarely missed watching Smack Down on TV. He also loved Dandy Pizza and bringing joy to those he would talk to.
Avery is survived by his father, Edward Boss and mother, Lisa Boss; twin brothers, Aaron and Austin Boss of Ulster; nieces and nephew, Ella Boss, Zoey Boss and Isaac Boss; many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Avery was predeceased by his grandparents, Nelson and Marion Boss, Dory and Evelyn Niece.
A memorial service is to be planned for a future date at the convenience of the family. Please keep them in your prayers as they go through this heartbreaking and difficult time. Donations may be made to the North Rome Wesleyan Church, 3374 North Rome Rd., Rome, PA 18837, visit www.nrwc.org.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.
