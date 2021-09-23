Avery L. Barnes passed away in Aiken, South Carolina on Sunday, September 19, 2021 after a short illness.
Avery was born in Little Meadows, Pennsylvania on July 22, 1933 to the late Cass and Edythe Chaffee Barnes. Avery graduated from Towanda High School in Towanda, PA and enrolled in the U. S. Army where he served as a Sargent in the 7th Armored Division. Avery served as a Tank Commander in the Korean War. Avery returned to Pennsylvania and worked his entire career in agriculture. Avery retired in 2009 from NuFeeds in Montrose, PA where he had worked for many years as a dairy nutritionist assisting farmers and independent feed mills across Pennsylvania and New York states.
Avery is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marilyn Franklin Barnes, and three sons Dr. Douglas Barnes (Robin) of Baltimore, MD, Dr. Curtis Barnes of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Dr. Mark Barnes (Kaneez) of Aiken, SC. The loves of his life were his six grandchildren Rachael Barnes, Allison Reichhold (Austen), Gregory Barnes (Katie), Zahra Rizvi, Mohsin Rizvi, and Lilly Rizvi. Avery also loved Michaelangelo, his feline companion for the past 19 years. He was preceded in death by a son, Dennis.
Services will be held at a later date in Rome, PA at the family gravesite. Avery was a life-long member of the Wysox Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder.
