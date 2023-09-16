Abel James Harrington, son of Nathan and Julie (Gore) Harrington (Sayre, PA), born Friday, September 8, 2023, entered into the everlasting arms of our Lord Jesus Christ at 5:05 a.m. the same day. He lived a healthy and active nine months being fearfully and wonderfully made. He was knit together inside his loving mother with the servant love and support of his father. He passed away bravely en route into this world due to unforeseen circumstances at birth. He was thoroughly loved and anticipated by all and is grieved by a large fellowship of family and friends whom his parents have loved with all their hearts. This includes (but is not limited to): Great-Great Grandma Lucile Chrispell (Rome, PA), Great Grandma Alice Hutchings (Towanda, PA), Great Grandma Carolyn Harrington (Pottstown, PA), Great Grandparents Daniel Chrispell and Betty (Beattie) Chrispell (Rome, PA), Grandparents LeRoy and Michelle Harrington (Birdsboro, PA), Danny and Sherry Strope (Troy, PA) and Jim and Sue Gore (Ulster, PA). Abel James had many aunts and uncles and cousins who looked so forward to meeting him. Aaron and Emily Harrington & Matthew and Ava (Reading, PA), Jacob and Adyson Harrington & Leeland (Reading, PA), Sonya Harrington (Birdsboro, PA), Ron and Melisa (Gore) Wheeler & Zachary (Sayre, PA), Caleb and Kari (Thompson) Gore & Larissa, Emilee, Brylee, Lacey (Ulster, PA), Becky Gore and Kyle Hakes & Trent Williams & Serenity Hakes (Savona, NY). He had many great cousins, uncles and aunts, and other family members who also fiercely loved him.
Abel is joined in eternity by his Great Grandparents Carl and Fran Gore and Great Grandma Elaine Chrispell.
His parents are forever grateful to the many loving supporters who have prayed and celebrated with them on this long journey toward parenthood, and who are now grieving with them as they stand on the faithfulness of God during this time of incredible loss.
The funeral of Abel James will be held at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home in Towanda, PA on Saturday, September 23rd. The viewing will begin at 11 o’clock with the funeral service following at 12 pm. Burial will take place at the Luther’s Mills Cemetery, and following after the service, a meal at the Gore Family Farm.
Abel James is named for his loving PopPop James (Jim) Gore and would have proudly carried the name in life, yet undoubtedly lives up to his namesake in death. It is the family’s hope that the sacrifice of Abel James’ life in the unfortunate outcome of his birth, will save the lives of future babies. Hebrews 11:4; “By faith, Abel offered to God a more pleasing sacrifice than Cain did. By faith, he was commended as righteous when God spoke well of his offerings. And by faith, Abel still speaks, even through death.”
The love Abel’s family has for him will forever be enduring. Abel James not only left a legacy of love but of sacrifice, as he laid his life down for others. Run far and fast our Baby Abie, into the arms of Jesus.
For those who wish to contribute or send regards to the family of Nathan and Julie Harrington, please send to 72 Parrish Ln. Sayre, PA 18840.
Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
