Baby Amelia Grace Wright went home to join the angels very peacefully on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, while in the arms of her mother and father with loved ones by their side. She was born on June 29, 2023, the daughter of Jeffery and Trisha (Celani) Wright both of Canton.
In addition to her beloved parents, Amelia Grace is also survived by; maternal grandparents, Richard and Carol Celani of Cape Coral, Florida, paternal grandparents, Larry and Beverly Wright of Canton, maternal great grandfather, Richard W. Celani of Washington, Pennsylvania, paternal great grandmother, Angeline Harris of Canton, aunts and uncles, Leah (Chris) Putnam of South Jordan, Utah, Jason (April) Wright of Canton, Alec Celani of Meadowlands, Pennsylvania, several great aunts, great uncles and cousins.
She was predeceased by; maternal great grandparents, John and Betty Jean Bout and Dorothy Celani as well as paternal great grandparents, Bruce and Evelyn Wright and Harland Harris.
Baby Amelia was dearly loved during her brief time here and will be affectionately remembered while she rests in peace with her heavenly father.
A private family viewing and funeral service will be held at the Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton, Pennsylvania 17724. Burial will be in the Beech Flats Cemetery in Canton Township at the family’s convenience.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Baby Amelia Grace Wright’s loving memory may be directed to, Da Silva Center for Ebstein’s Anomaly, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Floor 3, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224.
To send condolences to the Wright family please visit the funeral homes website at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
