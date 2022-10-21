Barbara A. Whipp, 80, of Towanda passed away peacefully on October 20, 2022 at the Bradford County Manor. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Daily Review. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.
Latest News
- Pennsylvania may limit impact fees for counties that ban natural gas development
- State police give update on Route 220 tractor trailer crash
- Lycoming Composite Mountain Bike team competes in final race of season
- Fall harvest season means more tractors on the road
- Jail officials across Pa. sound alarm as mental health crisis puts people at risk, survey finds
- Sullivan County Health Fair will feature Guthrie screenings
- Stream maintenance bills from Owlett, Pickett advances in Senate
- Medicare for All, a timely prescription
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.