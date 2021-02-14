Barbara Ann Benson Congdon, of Fassett, PA, age 80, went home to Heaven on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 to spend glorious days with her grandson, Kyle Decker. A complete obituary may be viewed on Caywood’s Funeral Home & Gardens Facebook page or by visiting www.caywoodsfuneralhome.com. Services will be private and streamed live on Caywood’s Facebook page, Wed Feb 17, 2021 at 12 (noon).

