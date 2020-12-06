Barbara Ann Duart Palmer of Mosherville, passed away Thursday, Dec 3, 2020 at her home in the loving care of her family following declining health. Born on Oct. 16, 1932 in Troy; Barbara was the daughter of the late, Willis Rex & Ida Hazel Alexander Duart. She had a love for people and gave them the very best in care as a registered nurse. She graduated from Arnot-Ogden Nursing School and was employed there. Barbara retired from St. Joseph’s Hospital with over 25 years of dedicated service. Her first love was that of a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Gale Palmer in 2018 following 57 years of marriage. She loved to travel, especially her memories of her 6-month honeymoon to Ireland and many years later a church trip to Israel in addition to many family trips in between. Barbara enjoyed reading, was an excellent cook, remembered as an excellent handy person around the home, and loved her Lord. Surviving is her loving son and caregiver, Joel & Tammy Palmer, Millerton, PA; grandchildren, Neah (Richard) Balatgek and Micah Palmer; siblings, Mary Lou Kelley, Connie (Dick) Boyles, and Donnie (Bonnie) Duart; nieces, nephews, family friends including Kathy Palmer, Cheryl Wright, and Melinda Koziuk who helped so much with her care. In addition to her parents and husband, Barbara was predeceased by a sister, Doris (Lee) Strange; and a brother-in-law, Joe Kelley. Family and friends will be received at the Mosherville Baptist Bible Church, 9914 Coryland Rd., Gillett, PA 16925 where she was an active member on Sat. Dec. 12, 2020 between the hours of 11 a.m. – 12 (noon) Funeral services will follow with Pastor Ted Rich officiating. A private graveside service will follow in Jobs Corners Cemetery. In accordance with state regulations face masks and social distancing are required. Memorials may be directed to the church or the Big Elm Fire Dept. in her memory. Services provided by Caywood’s Funeral Home & Gardens, Elmira, New York.
