Barbara Ann Miller, 84, of North Towanda, PA, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 21, 2021 at her home. Born in Towanda on Oct. 1, 1936, the daughter of the late George and Nellie (Shomoska) Miller, she was a graduate of Saint Agnes High School. Beloved sister of Mary K. (James) Patterson of Athens, PA, Patricia (Russell) Sherbondy, her twin sister, of Hagerstown, MD, Rose (Donald) Altman of Gettysburg, PA, Helen A. Miller of Towanda, and brother, Georg Miller of Boston, MA. Barbara is survived by many nephews, nieces, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her elder brother, William “Bill” Miller on July 26, 2018. A private graveside service will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, North Towanda, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.