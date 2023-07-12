Barbara Ann Roberts Talada, 86, formerly of Ghent Hill, Sheshequin Township, PA and the Chemung View Apartments, Athens, PA passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center in Athens, PA. Barbara was born in Sayre, PA on April 17, 1937, the daughter of Charles Roberts and Pauline McNeal Roberts. In early years she worked on the family farm and was later employed by the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA for 35 years until her retirement.
Surviving are her children, Charles Talada of Athens, Bonnie Simons of East Smithfield, and Katherine Talada of Troy, grandchildren, Joy Simons, Thomas Simons, Donna Ackley, Terry Simons, Jodie Simons, Julia Mulcahy, Shannon Mulcahy, Kyle Donovan, Jason Merrill, Grace Talada, Heather Talada, and Jack Talada, great grandchildren, Noah Simons, Mia Simons, Blake Simons, Bentley Simons, Paige Simons, Mitchell Ackley, Laurali Bayles, and Hunter England, 2 great great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her children, Barbara Armstrong, Benjamin Talada, and Fred “Bun” Talada.
A funeral service will be held Monday, July 17, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.
at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA.
In lieu of flowers, bequests may be directed to the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home in assistance to Barbara’s family.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
