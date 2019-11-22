Barbara Anne (Sabol) Vander Veur went home to be with her Lord on Nov. 19, 2019 at their residence after a long illness. She was born on June 16, 1949 in Norristown, the second daughter of Emil and Stella (Kaminski) Sabol.
Barbara graduated from Bishop Kendrick High School of Norristown. She was a homemaker and also worked as a legal assistant after graduation and later in the quality assurance and medical records functions at Penn Foundation in Sellersville. She married William “Will” or “Bill” Vander Veur of Gladwyne, a United States Naval veteran in June 1969. He calls her “my dearest friend.” They resided in Montgomery and Bucks counties and relocated to upstate Pennsylvania in 2010. Will and Barbara celebrated 50 years of marriage in June 2019.
Barbara and Bill attended Evergreen Bible Church after relocating to New Albany. Prior to that time, they attended Bethel Baptist Church in Sellersville.
Spending time with family and celebrating each of her eight grandchildren brought Barbara great joy. She studied the Bible and aimed to live its principles in her daily life, as one who was “saved by the blood of Christ.” She enjoyed cooking delicious meals and watching cooking programs on the Food Network. She had a passion for lifelong learning with interests in the medical field and children’s and family matters. As with her dear mother, Stella, she enjoyed completing crossword puzzles and word games, as well as playing along with contestants of the Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy programs. She enjoyed laughing and reminiscing with her family and her dear sister, Susan. Barbara was known for her kindness and deep compassion for others.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Edward Sabol and Andrew Sabol of Montgomery County.
Surviving in addition to her dear husband Will, are her three children, her son, Justin Vander Veur and wife, Laura Beth of Glendive, Montana, her daughter, Noelle Miller and husband, Steve of Watsontown, and her daughter, Kelly Vander Veur of Alameda, California and the Louisville, Kentucky area; eight grandchildren, Wesley Vander Veur, Kelly’s son, Matthew, Nathan, Carly, Dayna, Samuel and Jacob Miller, Noelle’s children, and Joshua Vander Veur, Justin’s son; her sister, Susan (Sabol) Puleo of Pottstown, her brother, Ted Sabol and his wife, Linda of Collegeville; her sister-in-law, Joan Vander Veur Travers of Centralia, Washington; as well as nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.