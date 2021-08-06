Barbara “Barb” L. Denno, 60, of Waverly, NY, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, following an extended illness.
She was born on Feb. 28, 1961, in Sayre, PA, the daughter of William E. and Barbara Lou (Russell) Muffley.
Barbara was a graduate of Sayre High School, Class of 1979. She loved her family and their home on the hill. She was employed with One Main Financial in Wysox for 35 years and earned numerous awards over the years. She enjoyed flower gardening and watching the hummingbirds. Barb also enjoyed NASCAR, reading Danielle Steel and playing candy crush.
She was predeceased by her father William E. Muffley.
Barbara is survived by her beloved husband of 32 years Robert E. Denno, daughter Victoria A. Denno, son Reginald W. Denno, mother Barbara Lou Muffley, sister Eva M. Bobb, brother and sister-in-law William R. and Mary Muffley, brother-in-law Ronald J. Fraley, sister-in-law Karen M. Fraley, work friends Sue Wood and Kathy Delauro, dear friend Vicki Pizzo, and her aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA. The family would like to thank Lourdes Hospice and Dr. Lowry and his team for the excellent care and kindness they provided to Barbara.
Memorial donations may be made in Barbara’s name to the March of Dimes, Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126 or www.marchofdimes.org.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.