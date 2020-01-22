Barbara Croyle, wife of Rev. Dr. Frank Croyle, former United Methodist Pastor of Troy went to be with Jesus on Jan. 8, 2020 in Kennesaw, Georgia.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 in Christ Community Church, 1201 Slate Hill Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. There will be mingling at 10 a.m., with the service at 11 a.m. and a luncheon for everyone right after the service, all at the church. In lieu of flowers, a fund has been set up to help pay for a foreign mission trip in honor of Barbara, who herself worked to promote this endeavor. To contribute online, go to the following link: https//riverstoneonline.ccbchurch.com/goto/forms/401/responses/new.
