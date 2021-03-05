The family of Barbara Goodwin Yanofsky, 92, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, is saddened to announce her passing away on Friday morning, Jan. 29, 2021 at the Desert Flower retirement community in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The youngest of seven children born to Archibald W. and Frances Allen Goodwin, Mrs. Yanofsky was born on April 12, 1928 in Towanda, PA.
Fondly known to many as “Barb,” she was always friendly, gracious, and deeply supportive of those around her.
Mrs. Yanofsky graduated from Towanda High School where she enjoyed choir and cheerleading, she studied at Elmira College, and gained additional coursework from Mansfield College. In the late 1950’s she was hired by the Bradford County Child Welfare Agency (later Children and Youth Services).
On Dec. 29, 1961, she married Herbert “Bud” Yanofsky.
During her career at CYS, Mrs. Yanofsky was afforded the opportunity of working closely with various directors of that agency. In that role, she had a direct and meaningful impact in terms of protecting the lives of many children and their respective families over the course of almost four decades.
In 1972, Bud and Barb purchased Hoffman’s clothing business, which they substantially expanded and operated for almost 25 years.
Following Barb’s retirement from CYS in the mid-1990’s, she enjoyed life at Lake Wesauking with Bud, and managed frequent trips, outings with friends, as well as time spent with children and eventually, grandchildren. Furthermore, she enjoyed gardening, and taking courses in Real Estate, computers and paralegal studies. During this time, Mrs. Yanofsky also volunteered as a Court Appointed Special Advocate, representing children before the court.
Remaining independent while enjoying a great deal of time spent with her family in Arizona, Mrs. Yanofsky actively participated in school functions, outings, and family life. She believed each day was a blessing, and lived her exemplary life accordingly.
Along the way, Mrs. Yanofsky lent her support to various civic and religious organizations, including Salus University, The Towanda Rotary Club, Towanda Ambulance Association, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, Salvation Army, and Congregation B’nai Israel.
Mrs. Yanofsky is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Dr. Benjamin and Angela Yanofsky, grandson Brett A. Yanofsky, and granddaughter Jaclyn R. Yanofsky, Scottsdale, AZ, nieces Jeanie Carlson of Wellsboro, PA, Bonnie Aten of Clearfield, PA, Beth Aten-Gallick of Lewisburg, PA, Linda Fei of Minnesota and nephews Manny Josbena of Elmira, NY, Hal Goodwin and Paul Goodwin of Medina, NY Jeff Goodwin of Yardly, PA and Norman Aten of Pleasant Gap, PA. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Herbert Yanofsky in 2003, her sisters Alma and Marjorie, as well as her brothers Archie, Donald, Jack, and Walter Goodwin.
Interment will be private in Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda. The family requests that any donations or memorials may be directed to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund (100% of contributions go directly to research) at 34 Washington Street, Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 in memory of Barbara Goodwin Yanofsky.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
