On Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, Barbara Hayes (Scott) Morris, 73, of Troy, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home with the loving care of her family. She has been welcomed into the Heaven she always knew was there.
Barbara “Babs” Morris was born on July 20, 1946, one of seven children, to parents Robert Hayes Scott and Alice (Shaw) Scott. She was a graduate of Troy High School, class of 1964. In high school, Babs was active in many school activities and later enjoyed helping to plan numerous class reunions.
On Aug. 20, 1966, Babs married the love of her life, Harold “Huck” Morris. Babs and Huck spent 31 wonderful years together raising their three children before Huck’s passing in 1997. To know Babs was to love her. When visiting her home, one would always find a warm cup of coffee, and ear to listen, and great conversation. She had a heart that touched everyone she met.
Through the years, Babs was employed by the Brodart Company in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, First Bank of Troy, C.F. May & Son Insurance, Robert Kendall Real Estate, and Dr. Raymond J. Seeley, Optometrist. She also babysat in her home for many area families and later worked at Little Learners Daycare and Nursery School as an Administrative Assistant to her sister and owner, Adrianne VanNoy. Babs retired after the school’s closing in 2007 and then had the opportunity to continue a job that ultimately fulfilled her life, the role of “Grammy.” She began babysitting her six beautiful grandchildren at her home, building years of special memories with them. She never missed her grandchildren’s events, school activities, or sports. She was their biggest fan. Babs also volunteered at the Bradford County Manor, where she received the Mary Jane Stanton Volunteer of the Year Award in 2011, and worked part-time as a substitute at the Senior Centers for the Area Agency on Aging.
Babs was a member of the Tuesday C Bowling League (May’s Insurance) at Terrace Lanes Bowling Center, a member of the Troy Borough Election Board for 40 years and the Troy Borough Municipal Authority. She was also a member of the Bradford County Heritage Association, volunteering at the Troy Farm Museum, and was a life member of The Wheel Inn, Inc. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church and the St. John’s Altar & Rosary Society. Babs also enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, bird-watching, playing cards with family and friends, and loved her Saturday morning breakfast crew.
Babs was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Alice Scott; her in-laws, Raymond and Edith Morris; her husband, Harold “Huck” Morris; and her sisters, Roseanne Brady and Gail Justice. She is survived by her beloved children, Kelly Barrett (Michael) of Columbia Cross Roads, Pennsylvania, Robert Morris, of Columbia Cross Roads, Pennsylvania, Meredith Davison (Michael), of Troy, Pennsylvania; and daughter-in-law, Kathleen Morris, of Windfall, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Janie and Ty Barrett, Amelia and Jack Morris, and Matthew and Molly Davison. She is the dear sister of Marcia Roca, of Allen, Texas, Adrianne VanNoy and Jeanne Duart of Troy, Pennsylvania, and Robert Scott, of Dallas, Texas. She also leaves behind many special aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, brothers-in law and sisters-in-law, cousins, and a countless number of dear friends who were like family to her.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at The Gerald W. Vickery Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, Pennsylvania. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Babs at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Troy, Pennsylvania. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Barbara Morris’ memory to The Bradford County Manor Recreational/Activities Department, 15900 Route. 6, Troy, or the St. John’s Altar & Rosary Society, c/o Barbara Pulver, 211 Weigester Street, Troy.
