Barbara J. Cummings, 76, of Collinsville, Illinois, passed away peacefully at home Thursday morning, June 24, 2021.
Barbara was born Feb. 17, 1945 in Sayre, Pennsylvania, to the late Ivan J. and Anna B. (Buckley) Manahan.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Lloyd E. Cummings, on March 12, 1998; six brothers, Robert, James, Leonard, Richard, Howard and Gerald Manahan; and sister, Linda Tourscher.
Surviving are daughters, Anna M. Cummings and Laurie A. (Mark) Ewbank, both of Collinsville; a sister, Marie Traver; brother, Donald Manahan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Interment will be Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Panacea Cemetery in Panacea, Florida. Family Funeral Home, Harvey-Young Chapel, 316 Crawfordville HWY, Crawfordville, FL 32327, is in charge of arrangements.
