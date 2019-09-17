Barbara J. Segar, 85, of Sayre, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Sayre Health Care Center following an extended illness.
She was born on April 23, 1934 in Sayre, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Ronald and Marian (McNett) Park.
Barbara was very active in the Che-Hanna Rock and Mineral Club. She enjoyed going to Herkimer Diamond Mine. She was a member of the Eastern Star and very active as a volunteer with the Red Cross. Barbara enjoyed spending her time with family, gardening, especially her flower garden, and cooking.
She is predeceased by her husband, Alfred Segar; grandson, Donald Eiklor; brothers, Ronald, Kenneth, and William Park; and sisters, Alice J. Swan and Mary Kathryn Hack.
Barbara is survived by her children, Alfred and Susan Segar of Athens, Pennsylvania, William and Ann Segar of Athens, Pennsylvania, and Kathryn Eiklor of Sayre, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Ryan Segar, Abigal Segar, Daniel and Laura Eiklor, Lacey Eiklor and fiancé Ryan Mayo; great-grandchildren, Anderson Eiklor and Lorelei Eiklor. She is also survived by her sister, Grace; sisters-in-law, Donna Park of Sayre, Pennsylvania, and Phyllis Park of Athens, Pennsylvania; and brother-in-law, Charles Hack of Sayre, Pennsylvania.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Orange Hill Cemetery, Athens, Pennsylvania, at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made in Barbara’s memory to: Ronald McDonald House, 100 North Academy Avenue and Care Lane, Danville, PA 17821-0300 or www.rmhofdanville.com.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, send flowers, or condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.