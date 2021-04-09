Barbara Jean Randall, 76, of Athens PA went to be with the Lord on Thursday April 8 at the Robert Packer Hospital and is now reunited with her father, mother, sister Donna son Scott, and grandson Jeremy.
She was a dear woman in her life, always trying to find a way to help others. She spent all her life helping her family grow and her husband work on the multiple farms which they lived on.
She has left behind three children and a multitude of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Always involved in everyone’s lives she always took care to make sure “Nana” was a part of everyone’s lives.
Predeceased were her parents Harold and Leatha McWatters, sister Donna Blake, son Scott Randall, and grandson Jeremy Calaman.
Barbara is survived by her husband Clarence Randall Sr. and her three children Debbie (Allen) Bortle, Clarence Jr. (Rhonda) Randall, Jeannette (Gary) Calaman. Sister Beverly Orshal, brother Jack (Sharen McWatters), and so many wonderful friends.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Barbara will be held at a later date to be determined by the family.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.
