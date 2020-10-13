Barbara Jean Vanderpool, 58, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 following declining health.
Barbara was born in Towanda on May 24, 1962, the daughter of Charles E. Vanderpool and Shirley A. Bailey Vanderpool. She attended the Towanda Schools and in early years was employed by the Bradford County Manor. Barbara loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed camping, cooking, and baking, especially cakes. Barbara’s family includes her mother, Shirley A. Vanderpool; daughters, Hilary A. Vanderpool and Heather R. Vanderpool; grandchildren, Jasmine, Gavin, Giovanni and Theron; brother, Charles S. Vanderpool and wife rose; sisters, Ann M. Teeter and Margaret M. Vanderpool; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and special cousins, Carrie Groover and Mary Mulcahy.
Barbara was predeceased by her father, Charles E. Vanderpool on Sept. 16, 2014. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Pastor Timothy Geiger of the Assembly of God Church, Towanda, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the Monroeton Cemetery, Monroeton, Pennsylvania. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
