Mrs. Barbara June Norton Powers, age 87, a well-known Sullivan County resident passed away late Monday evening, March 7, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
Barb was born in New Albany, PA, on April 28, 1934, a daughter of the late Emery Cleavor and Iva Angeline Smith Norton. She graduated from the Loyalsock Joint High School, Estella, PA, a member of the class of 1953.
Barb married Richard Elmor Powers Sr. of Elkland Township on December 13, 1958. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage before Dick’s passing on February 27, 2014.
Barb worked at the Darway Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center for 22 years as the manager of the laundry department.
She was a member of St. Paul’s Church of Christ, Overton, PA.
She enjoyed going to Tioga Downs, in Nichols, NY, and along with Dick, enjoyed traveling and riding around Sullivan County. She also enjoyed wintering in Alabama with her daughter and son-in-law. However her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.
Surviving:
Son:
Richard E. Powers Jr New Albany, PA
Daughter and son-in-law:
Marguerite and David Broome Phenix City, AL
Two granddaughters:
Stephany (Hunter Austin) Powers New Albany, PA
Samantha (Cole) Aldinger Forksville, PA
Close family friend:
Ellisa Hodnett Phenix City, AL
And several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA, with the Rev. Ronald L. Dyer, officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Elkland Township, Sullivan County, PA.
Friends and family may call at the funeral home on Friday morning, March 11, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the start of the service at 11:00 AM.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Dushore Fire and Ambulance Co., PO Box 1, Dushore, PA 18614
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.