Barbara L. Clink, 73, of Rome Township, PA passed away Friday evening, Nov. 19, 2021, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA.
Barbara was born April 5, 1948 in San Francisco, CA to Robert L. Coleman and Ruth M. (Lohr) Coleman, and was raised by her grandparents, Horace and Ferol Bennett.
Barbara was a graduate of Northeast Bradford High School and attended Ridley-Lowell Business School in Binghamton, NY. In early years, she was employed by a real estate agency in Wysox, Bonin’s Roller Skating Rink in Orwell, Kmart in Wysox and Johnson Quarries. She worked at the Day Care Center in Camptown and later provided childcare at her home for several generations of families in the LeRaysville area for many years.
Barbara was instrumental in the organization of the Halloween Party at the LeRaysville Community Hall and Northeast Bradford Wrestling Tournaments for a number of years. She loved attending her grandchildren’s activities, cooking and decorating for the holidays, playing Bingo, the outdoors, camping, fishing, and spending time near the water.
Surviving are her children, Vicky Sickler and husband Timothy of LeRaysville, Cathy Rose and Manuel Gomez of LeRaysville, Russell Clink and wife Amy of Benton, PA; grandchildren, Haylee Traver and husband Dylan, Kylee Snyder and husband Kyle, Chelsea Gallagher and husband Nathan, Nathaniel Watkins, Nicholas Rose, Mackenzie, Caleb, and Phoebe Clink, Dillon Sickler and wife Whitney; great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Rylee, Millie, and Archer Traver, Nathan, Levi and Mason Snyder, William and Ethan Gallagher, and Wyatt and Ryder Sickler; her companion, Tom Walmsley; brothers, Bob Coleman of California, Rob Coleman of Tunkhannock; sisters, Beverly Borgna of California, and Chris Isaacs of North Carolina; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and her cat, Frosty.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her son, Joey “Joe” Donald Clink, infant grandson, Austin Judson, brother Gary Niver, and sister Darlene.
The family will receive friends Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Sharon Rockefeller officiating. Interment will be in the Stevens Cemetery, Pike Township, PA.
The family suggests that contributions be directed to the LeRaysvile-Pike Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 78, LeRaysville, PA 18829 in memory of Barbara L. Clink.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
