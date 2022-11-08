Barbara L. Judson Roloson, 85, of Standing Stone, PA passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, November 3, 2022 at home following declining health. Barbara was born in Orwell Township, PA on December 11, 1936, the daughter of Howard M. Judson and Dorothy Louise May Judson. She was a graduate of Towanda High School and in early years was employed by Asylum VFW Post No. 6072, Asylum Township, PA, and Miller’s Tavern in Granville, PA. Barbara loved going for rides, camping, picnics, and knitting. Barbara is survived by her son, Charles Pierce and wife Mary, stepchildren, Glen Roloson, Richard Roloson and wife Rosemary, Nancy Savage and husband Patrick, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, her sister, Kathy Judson and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Charles Vernon Roloson, daughter, Brenda Scott, stepdaughter, Lorraine Lawrence, brother and sister-in-law, Clifford M. Judson and Janice A. Wood Judson, and sister and brother-in-law, Margaret May God and Sevellon God.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, PA with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
