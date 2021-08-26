Beloved Mother, Barbara L. Manley, 85, of Troy, PA passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. To many she was the most kind, thoughtful, and spunky lady who drove around in her little red jeep, and known as Barbie. She died peacefully with family by her side.
Barb was born on April 14, 1936 in West Leroy, PA, daughter of the late William L. and Leah (Bellows) Thomas. She graduated from Canton High School in 1954, after high school she worked a couple of manufacturing jobs, and started a family. In 1968 Barb started working in the dietary department at Troy Community Hospital where she retired from in 1998. After a year she went back to be a volunteer at the Troy Community Hospital. For the next 22 years she volunteered in the gift shop and delivering mail. Barb was volunteer of the year two years in a row. She loved volunteering and helping others. Barb enjoyed spending time with her family, embroidering, word search puzzles, reading, bird watching, and going to and having rummage sales.
Barb is survived by son David Darrow, daughter Michelle Young (Jerry), granddaughter Casey Gleason, brother Edward Hammond (Mary), step-grandchildren Becky (Brian) Slattery, Erik Young, and Piper Young, and nieces and nephews. She is predeceased in death by her father William L Thomas, mother Leah Thomas, and sister Marcella Osmond.
Services are private and are at the convenience of Barb’s family. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main St., Troy, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements. In Lieu of flowers Donations may be made to Troy Community Hospital c/o Gerrie Barrett noting to the Dietary Department, or Gift Shop in honor of Barbara L. Manley. Also to the American Heart Association.
