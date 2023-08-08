Barbara Louise Cole Lines, 82, of Wysox Township, PA passed away Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital, Towanda, PA. Barbara was born in Towanda on February 18, 1941, the daughter of the late Milton F. Cole and Adeline Starr Cole. She was a graduate of Wyalusing High School with the class of 1959 and was employed by E.I. DuPont in Towanda for 23 years until her retirement. Barbara volunteered at Rainbows End and TACO in Towanda for many years. She enjoyed frequenting yard sales, garage sales, and flea markets always seeking that special find, and selling items to others for them to use and enjoy. Barbara’s family includes her daughter, Billie J. Johnson of Wysox Township,
Son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Tinna Lines of Towanda Township,
grandsons, Dillon C. (Lisa) Johnson, Dalton F. (Morgan) Johnson, Jared L. (Megan) Lines, and Caleb J. Lines, siblings, Delores (Mac) Davenport, Jane Sutton, Frank (Sue) Cole, Ronald Cole, Linda (Gary) Johnson as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
