Softly in the morning, you heard a gentle call, you took the hand God offered you, and quietly left us all…. Barbara M. Michel, 75, of Rome, Pa passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023 surrounded by her children at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Barb was born on September 29, 1947 in Towanda, Pa a daughter of the late Herbert and Amelia (Klym) Fuller. She was a graduate of Northeast Bradford High School and for 40 + years was employed as a manufacturing manager and later, a quality engineer auditor for IBM – Lockheed Martin in Owego, NY. On August 14, 1976 she married Ronald C. Michel and together they shared 18 years of marriage until his passing on December 27, 1994.
Barb’s greatest treasure was time spent with her family. She showered each and every one of her children with love and support at every step in their lives. She celebrated each holiday and birthday with elaborate decorations, lasagna and perogies a mile high, and the most beautiful packages crafted with care.
She was a warm hearted, special, and loving woman who supported her community by giving to multiple charities including: Feeding America, Veterans Wounded Warrior Project, and multiple religious charities.
Barb was strengthened by faith and was a devote catholic throughout the years. She embraced life through attending church, praying, and Bible Study. She attended Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church, Johnson City, NY; St. Ambrose Church in Endicott, NY and South Warren Church in Rome, PA.
She adored the outdoors, and spent countless hours manicuring the lawn, gardening vegetables, and planting flowers. She also took great pride in the challenges faced while working on her mother’s farm in her youth.
Barb was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Surviving: Her children: Kenneth (Angela) Crown; Jodi (Alan) Fanus, Jamie Michel, Ashly Michel, and Stephanie Lindquist; her grandchildren: Lucas and Jacob Crown, Ava Fanus and Sophia Fanus, Ashlynn and Avery Trivelpiece, Samantha Vasquez (Joshua Jones), Eryck (Kaitlyn) Lindquist; and several great grandchildren. Her sister: Cheryl (Doug) Waterman; sisters-in-law: Marjorie Fuller, Linda Fuller; sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Roseanne (Kelley) Saunders; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Robert (Theresa) Michel. Her lifelong friend: Ellyn (Frank) Saxton. Barb was welcomed into heaven by her parents Herbert and Amelia Fuller; her husband Ronald Michel; brothers William “Bill” Fuller; and John Fuller.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Saturday, March 18th from 10 am – 12 pm at the South Warren Community Church, 3321 LeRaysville Road, Rome, PA 18837. A celebration of her life will follow at 12 pm with Pastor Chip Romeo, officiating. Barb will be laid to rest following the services in the South Warren Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish, may kindly consider a memorial contribution to Martha Lloyd Community Services of Troy, Pa (where her daughter Jamie Michel resides) to support people with intellectual disabilities in loving memory of Barbara M. Michel.
