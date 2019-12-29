In loving memory of Barbara Mae (Kissell) Grace of East Smithfield, born April 15, 1929 ...
On Christmas day Dec. 25, 2019 in the early morning our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and dear friend peacefully passed on to the loving embrace of our merciful Lord. She is survived by her loving, devoted husband of 70 years Donald L. Grace of East Smithfield. Adoring children, Dennis (Loretta) Grace of Endicott, New York, Charles (Linda) Grace of East Smithfield, Ronald (Lori) Grace of Newark Valley, New York, Joy (Thomas) Calaman of Lake Wesauking; loving grandchildren, Marjorie (Jack) Raynor of Apalachin, New York, Theresa Billet (Bob Post) of Owego, New York, Eddie Grace of East Smithfield, Barbie (Jon) Cooper of Gillett, Ron (Becky) Grace of Sayre, Keith Tebo (Amber Rhoades) of Kennesaw, Georgia, Wendy Tebo (Tom Kaczynski) of Glen Aubrey, New York, Connie (Kevin) Shipman Jr. of East Smithfield, Michele (Jamie) Campbell of Athens, Mel (Tammie) Bair of East Smithfield, Melissa (Ken) Hartenstein of Wakeman, Ohio, Adam (Rebecca) Vallese of Endicott, New York, Bryan Vallese of Syracuse, New York; 27 beloved great-grandchildren and 19 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Skip (Joan) Kissell, Joann Fuller, Hallock Kissell, Ed (Hilda) Kissell, and David (Susie) Kissell.
She was pre-deceased by parents, Ralph and Ione Kissell, and siblings, Gene Kissell, Bob Kissell, Gordon Kissell, and Connie Kissell.
After graduating from Towanda High School in 1947 Barbara stepped into the workforce and worked various jobs before embarking on a career opportunity lasting nearly 30 years at Westinghouse in Horseheads, New York. Much of that time Barbara spent alongside close friend and Coworker, Catherine Hulett. As well as diligently working as quality control specialists they managed to include good food and laughter as a regular part of their day. She was a committed community member volunteering much of her leisure time in support of The Big Pond Lions Club, East Smithfield United Methodist Church, Troy Fair Committee as well as assisting folks at the Office for the Aging with correctly completing insurance and tax forms.
She was an avid fan of crossword puzzles, gardening, camping, NASCAR, bowling and hummingbird watching. She adorned all her family members with beautifully crocheted afghans and would often be working on them as she sat beside her husband, Donald, as they watched television together in the evening.
She was an excellent cook and baker, entertaining family with amazing meals on holidays and weekends with jars full of ginger snaps and homemade raspberry pies that were sought after by family and friends alike as she would also make them for church dinners and The Lions club fish fries.
Above all else Barbara valued family whether gatherings at Graceland Acres by the pond celebrating birthdays, holidays, reunions, anniversaries with family and friends or square dancing at Miller’s, watching the ColdIrons, Marge and The Country Folks or Bingo in Zephyrhills, Florida. Barb always loved being surrounded by family and engaging with family and friends in all the group activities she enthusiastically and joyfully participated in.
We, the family of Barbara Grace would like to acknowledge the kindness, dedication and care given to our amazing family member. The Memory Care Unit at BCM treated “Barbie” with grace and professionalism, for this we are deeply appreciative. Thank you for all you did and continue to do for all of the fortunate residents in your care.
God Bless.
Friends and Family are invited to please join us in a service of celebration of life on behalf of Barbara on Jan. 4, 2020, 11 a.m. at The French Asylum Methodist Church, 5001-5099 French Asylum Road, Towanda.
In lieu of flowers please send donations on behalf of Barbara to the French Asylum Methodist Church or The Alzheimer’s Foundation at act.alz.org/donate
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.