Barbara R. (Lee) Jennings, 61, of Monroeton, Pennsylvania (West Burlington Township), passed away at home, Tuesday afternoon, August 17, 2021, with her loving family by her side. Barbara Ruth was born April 3, 1960 in Troy, she was a twin and one of 13 children to the late William B. and Ruth M. (Swem) Lee. Barb attended Troy Area Schools and graduated with the class of 1979. On November 8, 1980, Barbara married her soulmate, Timothy L. Jennings Sr., in the Wetona Church. Together they raised two children and shared nearly 41 years of marriage, until Tim’s passing on December 19, 2020. She was employed by Paper Magic in Troy until its closure, then continued to work at the Bradford County Manor as a CNA.
Barbara took pleasure in sewing and quilting. She was a true homemaker, taking care of her family and home was foremost. Barbara always looked forward to times spent with her large extended family. Throughout Barb’s life, nothing met more than her adoring grandchildren and the special date nights with her beloved husband Tim.
Surviving are her children; Amy Melssia (Bucky) Benscoter of Laceyville and Timothy (Natalie) Jennings Jr. of Monroeton, grandchildren; JayLynn Lee Jennings, Peyton Ann Jennings, KayLynn Hope Benscoter, Timothy Lee Jennings III and Neil Jared Benscoter, siblings; Kathy (Carson) Kauffman of Washington, Pa., Alice Brown of Canton, Marjorie Patry, Linda (Shawn) Bruce, Thomas Lee and twin brother, Robert Lee all of Troy, William (Paul) Lee of Harrisburg, brothers-in-law; Ed Terrell of Burlington and Bill Roberts of Troy, sister-in-law; Janet Perry of Troy, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. She had a love of all dogs, especially her Chihuahua, Maggie.
Besides her parents and husband, Barbara is predeceased by Baby Jennings, siblings; Scott Lee, Charles Lee, Susie Lee, Donna Roberts and Margaret Terrell and a brother-in-law; Ivan Patry.
Family will receive friends Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 1 to 2:30 P.M. at Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton. A memorial service, to celebrate Barbara’s life, will follow at 2:30 with her twin-brother, Bob Lee, officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery in Troy.
Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
