Barbara U. (Carnright) Pruyne, 90, of Athens, Pennsylvania, passed away at with her loved ones beside her on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at the Athens Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on Dec. 20, 1928 in Ithaca, New York, the daughter of the late William and Zeta (Carnright) Utter.
Barbara was a graduate of Athens Area High School, Class of 1947. Following graduation, she went to work for the Robert Packer Hospital in the Records Department from 1947-1953, and then was employed with Ingersoll Rand, Athens from 1953-1956. She married the love of her life, Royal Pryune, in 1950 and after working for a few years, she became a stay-at-home wife and mother. Barbara was devoted to her family and they were always her priority. She loved cooking and baking and was always willing to try anything her grandsons wanted her to make. She was a member of the Church of God, Sayre and always loved being a part of the annual candy making at the church.
She is predeceased by her brother; Richard Utter in 1974 and her sister and brother-in-law; Edna and Leon Burlingame.
Barbara is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Royal D. Pruyne; daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Terry Minier of Athens; grandchildren, Christopher Minier and Nicholas Minier; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Barbara’s memory to: Church of God, 416 North Keystone Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840 or Alzheimer’s Association, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102 or https://www.alz.org › nca › donate.
