Barbara Whipp, 80, of 21 Country View Drive, Towanda, PA. passed away on Thursday, October 20. She was born on November 29, 1941, to Russell and Claudia Tobery, in Frederick, Maryland. Barbara graduated from Frederick High School in 1959. She married her childhood sweetheart, Kenneth Whipp on December 12, 1959. She was a member of the French Asylum United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the church choir. She loved singing and listening to church music.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Kenneth Whipp, daughters; Trixie and Greg Kilmer, Karen Whipp and Ken Craig, Barbara and Richard Sutton, and son Kenneth (Butch) Jr. and Trish Whipp; and a brother Thomas Tobery of Frederick, MD. Also, several Grandchildren: Gregory, Joseph, and Jenifer; Caleb and Rachel; Nicole and Kylee; and Brigid; as well as several great grandchildren. Barbara was predeceased by her parents, brothers-Russell, Bernard, Norman, Charles, and Melvin and her sisters-Thelma, Doris, Mildred, and Betty.
A Memorial service will be held at French Asylum United Methodist Church on Saturday, October 29th at 1:00pm. We will also be having a service at Resthaven in Frederick, Md on Monday, November 7 at 1:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Barbara’s name.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Barbara’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com
