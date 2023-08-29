Barry Goodwin DeBoer, a loving, intelligent, and generous man, passed away on August 22, 2023, in Wilkes Barre, PA. Born on August 18, 1942, in Black River Fall, Wisconsin, Barry’s life was marked by a tireless pursuit of knowledge and a deep love for the natural world. He was 81 years old.
Barry leaves behind his beloved wife, Barbara Ann (Varsik) DeBoer, whom he wed on August 22, 1960, in Cudahy, Wisconsin. Their enduring love story spanned over six decades, filled with shared adventures and love. Barry is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Carla and Neal Butenhof, nieces Bekah Weitz and Glynis Weitz, and their families. He was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Norma DeBoer, and his sister, Christine Weitz.
Barry was an accomplished scholar, having studied at the University of California in Berkeley. He received his Ph.D. in Chemistry, a testament to his dedication and intelligence. His passion for scientific research led him to a fulfilling career at Osram Sylvania. Barry’s colleagues remember him as a meticulous and dedicated scientist, whose contributions greatly impacted the company. After a successful career, he retired in 2002, leaving behind a legacy of scientific advancements.
An avid outdoorsman, Barry had a deep love for nature. He enjoyed deer and turkey hunting, finding peace and tranquility in the wilderness. Long walks with his beloved dog, Mika, were a regular part of his routine, a testament to his love for animals and the environment. His generous spirit was evident in his respect for nature and all living things.
Barry was a man of many talents and interests, but those who knew him best will remember his loving nature, his brilliant mind, and his generous spirit. He was a man who believed in the power of knowledge and the importance of kindness, a belief he lived out every day.
As Albert Einstein once said, “The important thing is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existing.” Barry embodied this spirit of curiosity and inquiry, always seeking to understand the world around him and to use that understanding to make a difference. His life was a testament to the power of curiosity, the importance of love, and the value of generosity.
Barry will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. His legacy will live on in the lives he touched, the knowledge he shared, and the love he gave. We are all richer for having known him.
Abiding with his wishes, there will be no services. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial gift in his name the Bradford County Humane Society, PO Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in loving memory of Barry G. DeBoer.
Caring assistance is being provided by the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.
