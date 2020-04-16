Beatrice Appel, age 94, of Montour Falls passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Beatrice was born on May 18, 1925 in Bailey Corners, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Edwin M. and Eunice O. (Morrison) Van Noy.
In addition to her parents, Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband in 1999; her son, Kevin Appel in 2019; along with brothers, John Van Noy of Niles, Ohio, and Milton Van Noy of Bailey’s Corner’s, Pennsylvania.
She is survived by children, Duane (Cheryl) Appel of Brandon, Mississippi, and Mari Lynn (Dale) Reynolds of Odessa, New York; four grandchildren, Brett (Brenda) Reynolds of Alpine, New York, Benny Reynolds, Odessa, New York, Stephanie Reynolds, Rochester, New York, and Christopher (Lisa) Appel of Conroe, Texas; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; plus a sister-in-law, Aileen Appel of Syracuse, New York.
She was a member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church, of Horseheads, New York.
There will be no calling hours and all funeral services will be private at the family’s request. Private committal and interment prayers will be at the Granville Center Cemetery, Granville, Pennsylvania.
Send condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com.
