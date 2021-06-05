Beatrice “Bea” M. Johnson, age 101, of Towanda (formerly of Terrytown), Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday evening, June 3, 2021 at the Robert Packer Personal Care Home in Towanda, where she had been residing for over 10 years.
Bea was born on May 13, 1920 in Doolittle Hill, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Rosco and Helen Benninger Young. She attended Laceyville High School.
She was employed at local dress factories as a presser for many years. She also was employed with Rynveld’s in New Albany. After her full day at work, she would always come home and help her husband, Vernon “Ted” Johnson on the family farm in Terrytown.
Bea was a member of the Wyalusing United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. On the farm she always had a huge vegetable garden and canned the vegetables. At the Personal Care Home, she took great pleasure in making crafts, cooking, baking, playing BINGO, doing word books and reading. She loved spending time with her family.
Bea is survived by her children and spouses, Garry and Nancy Johnson of Laceyville, Pennsylvania, Patricia and Neil Latimer of Macedonia, Pennsylvania, and Judy Robinson of Towanda; her daughters-in-law, Jackie Johnson of Monroeton, Pennsylvania, and Hope Whipple of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren and spouses, Penny and C.T. Hogan of Athens, Pennsylvania, Laura and Mike Dull of Wyalusing, Randy and Dawn Johnson of Athens, Kim and Raul Azpiazu of Lime Hill, Pennsylvania, Mitzi and Larry Means of Lemoyne, Pennsylvania, Tammy Farley and David Yoder of Towanda, Darcy and Jon Hadlock of Towanda, Suddenly Mae and Carl Wadlington of Towanda, Dale and Nicole Whipple of Wyalusing, Michael Johnson of Scranton, Pennsylvania, Nina Johnson and Dakota Miller of Laceyville, J.R. and Theresa Johnson of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Heather Johnson of Athens, Stacy and Marvin Kline of Fleetwood, Pennsylvania and Garrett Johnson of New York City, NY. She is also survived by 30 great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; her best friend, Delores Pacifico of Towanda; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Vernon “Ted” Johnson (d. Jan. 3, 2009) and her siblings, Violet Williams, Armeta God, Iva Johnson, Alfred Young, Edward Young, Duane Young, Jeanette Johnson and Lena Young.
A funeral service for Bea will be held at noon on Monday, June 7, 2021 from the Wyalusing United Methodist Church with Reverend Jane O’Borski of the church and Lay Minister Vickie Ellis of the Beaver Meadows Church officiating. Interment will follow at the French Asylum Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bea’s name to the Robert Packer Hospital Personal Care Home, Activities Fund, 603 William Street, Towanda, PA 18848.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church Street, Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
