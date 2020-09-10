Beau James Parker, 28, of Canton and Troy, started his journey home on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. He was born on Sept. 16, 1991 in Towanda, son of Lori A. (Bruce) Davis of Troy and Robert J. Parker of Canton. Beau was a 2010 graduate of Troy High School where he played football and wrestled. Beau always thrived at being the best at what he did, in high school his sights were focused on his big brother Brock to be the best wrestler he could be. During his adult years Beau had a variety of jobs which all were somehow related to construction. He got more pay out of the “thank you, good job or awesome work” than he did the check. Beau always did everything to the best of his ability to make his customers happy. After high school Beau had a passion for coaching kids, wrestling, football, baseball, softball, hunting (even though he could not hit a barn at 20 yds) and helping others. Beau loved the outdoors, he loved hunting and spent endless hours scouting and setting up his spot on the Bruce farm. He loved getting on his dirt bike and just taking off. He would be gone for hours and just return covered with mud and completely exhausted. If you asked him where he had been, he would just say on the mountain because he honestly had no clue where all he had been. Beau had a strong faith in his lord and savior. He always reminded those around him that it was not our job to judge. Beau always felt if you could help, you should. Beau had an extreme passion for making others laugh and feel like they belonged. He would do everything within his power to make people smile which might include a swooping lift off the ground bear hug, a loud “what’s up -explicit” to the stanky leg dance. Beau always found the good in someone and would do whatever it took to show them that they were better than what they were portraying themselves to be. When it came to family you really could not ask for a better member. He was always willing to help in either a physical or mental manner. If you were down on your luck, you would forget about your troubles long before he left.
Beau leaves behind his mother and step-father, Lori and John Davis of Troy; father, Rob Packer of Canton; paternal grandmother, Patricia EdMister; maternal grandmother, Carol Anderson; brothers, Brock Parker (Danielle) of Minnesota and Brandon Spiak of Troy; sisters, Tiffany Parker of New York, Carole Ann of Towanda, Samara Dibble and Kierstin Davis, (Mason, Grayson, and Kellen Kreger) loyal companion and best friend Ace; special Friends, Ty Rockwell, Kenyon Lafferty, and Josh Wood, all of Troy, wrestling wife, Allen Moyer (Rhoda), Kellie Spencer and Lil Man Ryder, Kyle Thompson, Jake Kneebone and Charlie and Cody Earl; aunts and uncles, Shawn and Linda Bruce of Troy, Scott and Lisa Bruce of New York, Dori Bruce of Troy, Steve Segear of Granville; cousins, Zack, Nick and Terrie Bruce, Joshua Wood, Steven and Mikey Seager, Meagan Bruce, and Samantha Clark. Beau was predeceased by maternal grandparents; special great-grandparents, Robert Bruce Sr. and Mary Bruce of Troy, Kenneth and Phyllis McNeal of Granville Summit; special Grammy Linda VanNoy of Standing Stone; and grandfather, Robert Bruce Jr. of Troy.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at Victory Church, 645 East Main Street, Troy, PA 16947. The celebration of Beau’s life will begin at noon on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the church with Mr. Chris Landis officiating. The arrangements have been entrusted to the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy.
Contributions may be made in Beau’s memory at Chemung Canal Trust (Troy) in Lori Davis and Brandon Spiak’s scholarship account for a senior wrestler.
