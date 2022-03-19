Ben J. Tewksbury, age 56, of Spring Hill, PA passed away unexpectedly at his home on the family farm on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Ben was born on September 21, 1965 the son of the late Ralph C. (d. March 15, 2014) and Betty Jane Brown Tewksbury (d. February 21, 1999). He married Rena Jayne Tewksbury and together they raised three children, Clay, Ashley, and Amber.
Funeral Service will be held for Ben on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA with Lay Minister Vickie Ellis of the Beaver Meadows Church officiating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service.
A full obituary will be in the next edition of the paper. You can also see the full obituary at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com
