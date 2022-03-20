God needed a farmer so he called on our beloved Ben.
Ben J. Tewksbury (Jube), 56, of Spring Hill, Laceyville PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on the family farm on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Ben was born in Towanda, PA on September 21, 1965, as the baby of a family of eight children to the late Ralph C. (d. March 15, 2014) and Betty Jane Brown Tewksbury (d. February 21,1999). He graduated from Wyalusing Valley High School, Class of 1985.
Ben grew up on the family farm and he loved being a farmer. He thrived at farming, working with his parents and brothers in his younger years and then carried on the tradition with his wife and kids. He and his wife took a brief break from the family farm and travelled out west to work with a Harvest Team doing his passion of running the combine. During this time, he and his wife along with their two young kids (and one in the “oven”) lived in a camper so that Ben could fulfill a dream that he and Rena talked about for quite a while.
On February 13, 1988, he married the love of his life, Rena Jayne, at the Spring Hill United Methodist Church during a snow storm and that began their journey as side-by-side partners running their family farm.
Ben loved nature, cows, the farm, hunting with his dad, son, daughters, his brothers and friends throughout the years. He loved tractors and owned several and took pride in each one. His favorite tractor color was Red so it would be unusual to see him on anything but an International
Harvester. He and his brothers loved attending auctions to purchase tractors, meet up with other farmers and have a lot of laughs.
But the greatest love of all was his wife, his children and his precious grandchildren. He enjoyed so much with them including trips, playing games, roller skating, trips to the zoo, ranger rides, tractor and hay rides…you name it, Ben was there with them.
Our Ben had a huge smile that went straight to your heart when coupled with his twinkling blue eyes and that wonderful laugh just made you want to be his friend and made us love him more.
Ben is survived by his wife of 34 years, Rena Jayne Tewksbury, his son wife, Clay and Sonya Tewksbury of Virginia Beach VA, his daughters, Ashley and Kyle Johnson of Montrose PA and Amber Tewksbury and her significant other, John Magnalavitti of Lake Winola PA.
Also surviving are his grandchildren, Camille, Chevy and Chase Tewksbury of Virginia Beach VA and Hayden, Hunter, Hazel and Hudson Johnson of Montrose PA.
He is also survived by his siblings and their spouses, Ralph (Damon) and Doreen of Youngsville NC, Betsy Tewksbury of Leesburg FL, Bruce and Patti Tewksbury, Brian (Buck) and Linda Tewksbury, Bart (Babe) and Tammy Tewksbury all of Spring Hill, Laceyville and Brett (Fred) and Carla Tewksbury of Wyalusing PA, his mother-in-law, Nancy Jayne of Laceyville, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Brett and Lisa Jayne of Laceyville, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. And also surviving are a very special uncle and aunt, Bob and Ruth Brown of Wyalusing.
Besides his parents, Ben was predeceased by his beloved sister, Beverly Tewksbury Navle (5/27/2007), his father-in-law, Dick Jayne (12/29/2016) and his brother-in-law, Dave VanDeMark (11/8/2021).
We will forever cherish the times we had with our Ben whose love for his family and friends, the farm, the outdoors and life in general is something that we will always hold onto. We will also remember the Ben that was always first in line at our family gathers to fill his plate, the stories he told, the way he put his whole body and facial expressions in every story he told, the way his blue eyes would pop as he got excited and that favorite saying in almost every sentence, he said…”and what not”.
Funeral Service will be held for Ben on Monday, March 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA with Lay Minister Vickie Ellis of the Beaver Meadows Church officiating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11:00 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Ben’s name to the Spring Hill Community Hall, c/o Susan Berkley, 5909 Spring Hill Road, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com
