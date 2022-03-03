Benedict “Ben” Profera, age 92, of Wyalusing, PA passed away on February 28, 2022 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Ben was born on March 10, 1929, the son of the late Joseph and Jennie Profera.
In the 1990’s Ben and his wife, Genevieve, moved to Wyalusing. They were married for 64 years before she passed away on January 21, 2018. Ben was a Korean War veteran who served his country proudly in the US Army. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed sitting on his back patio on Lime Hill, watching the wildlife.
Ben is survived by his three children, Michael J. Profera of Limerick, PA, Kathleen Williams and her husband, Mark, of North Coventry, PA, and Lorraine Anderson and her husband, Russell, of Sanatoga, PA; his grandchildren, Christopher Williams and his wife, Jessica, of Port Angeles, WA and Kyle Wood and his wife, Katie, of Warrenton, VA; his great granddaughters, Kennedy, Reagan and Caroline Wood. Besides his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter in law Debra Profera.
Abiding by Ben’s wishes private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at the Lime Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Ben’s name to the Bradford County Humane Society, Box 179, Ulster, PA18850 or to the You Too Animal Rescue, 13489 US-220, Towanda, PA 18848.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home at 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA 18853. Online condolences may be left at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
