Benjamin D. Ling, Age 64, of Athens, PA passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Benjamin was born May 20, 1957, in Sayre son of the late Fred & Norma (Copp) Ling Kilmer. Following graduation form high school Benjamin enlisted in the US Navy in 1976 and served his country until 1982. He was retired from Lockheed Martin in Owego on June 30, 2018.
Surviving are two sons, James Ling of Iowa, Benjamin Ling of Athens, PA, three daughters, Kristina Cortese of Athens, PA, Sara & Dean Morley III of Athens, PA, Amy Ling of Elyria, OH, his seven grandchildren, Joshua, Ashley, Austin, Ava, Ryder, Phillip and Maddox, his brother and sister-in-law, Joe & Betty Ling of Ridgebury Township, and many friends.
Benjamin was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Tim Ling.
As per Benjamin’s wishes there are no services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery Jr, Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947.
