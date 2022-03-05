Bennett R. Young, 89, of East Smithfield, PA passed away unexpectedly on March 2, 2022 at Robert Packer Hospital.
Born on September 7, 1932 in East Smithfield, PA, the son of the late Damon R. and Marian (Kingsley) Young. Bennett graduated in 1950 from SRU High School. After graduation, he worked beside his father on their dairy farm.
Bennett married his best friend and love of his life, Phyllis Stirton, on June 30, 1956. Together they continued operating a successful farm while raising four children. During this time, he was an active member for many years of the Citizen and Northern Bank advisory board and later the regional board. This past summer they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.
Bennett enjoyed traveling, gardening, golfing, woodworking, mowing, and tending to his apple orchard over the years. He could often be found at his grandchildren’s sporting events. He thoroughly enjoyed being a “snowbird” in the winter months by spending his time in Florida. He will be remembered as being a great dad and grandfather.
He is predeceased by his loving wife, Phyllis S. Young, who passed recently, and his brother-in-law Robert Bishop.
Bennett is survived by his children Melissa Gillette and her husband, Doug, of Ulster, PA, Bennett Young and his wife, Nora, of Milan, PA, Holly Allford and her husband, John, of Milan, PA, and Patricia Croft and her husband, Warren, of Waverly, NY, his grandchildren Hannah Allford Conover and her husband, Don, of Ulster, PA, Tyler Croft of Waverly, NY, Chloe Croft of Waverly, NY, Damon Young of East Smithfield, PA, and Dawson Young of East Smithfield, PA, step-grandchildren Josh and Tara Clark of Ridgebury, PA and Isaac Clark and his companion, Amanda, of Milan, PA, 7 great-grandchildren, a special sister Elizabeth (Betsy) Bishop of Columbia, IN, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Last of all, his loyal German Shepherd companion, Sam, and his cat, Hemi.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bennett’s memory to the East Smithfield Federated Church, P.O. Box 7, East Smithfield, PA 18817 or to Athens Area School District, ATTN: Future Farmers of America Program, 100 Canal Street, Athens, PA 18810.
The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA. (For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com)
