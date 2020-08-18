Bernard Anthony “Bernie” Yanchuk, 88, of Troy, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at the Sherwood Retirement Personal Care Home in Canton, Pennsylvania, with his three sons by his side. He was the loving husband of the late Wanda L. (Watkins) Yanchuk who passed away on April 22, 2015. The couple married April 30, 1952 and had almost 63 happy years together.
Bernie was born on March 21, 1932 in Miners Mills, Pennsylvania, son of the late John and Mary (Urbanavitch) Yanchuk. He was a Korean War veteran, serving his country in the U.S. Army as a medic. Bernie retired from Corning Glass where he was a tool and die maker. He was an avid coin collector, liked doing lawn work, and enjoyed taking his daily walks. Bernie also enjoyed being around his friends, especially the ladies of Troy Community Hospital and the staff at Moose’s Munchies. Bernie was an artist who drew caricatures of family and friends; he even drew for Corning Glass. He was Christian by faith.
Bernie is survived by his sons: Ronald (Carolyn) Yanchuk of Troy with son Bradley (Ashley) and family, Michael (Barbara) Yanchuk of Troy and children Aaron and Megan (Justin), Daniel (Jill) of Gillett with daughters Shawna and family, Laura (Jim), Stacey (Mark) and family; sister Mary Yashkas; brother-in-law William (Ann) Watkins; sisters-in-law Muriel (Robert) Shaylor and Jean (Maurice) Fuller; along with several nieces and nephews.
Bernie was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Wanda, and his brothers George, Eddie, Johnny, Tom, and Joe.
Services are private and at the convenience of Bernie’s family. The arrangements have been entrusted to the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bernie’s memory to Sherwood Retirement and Personal Care Home, 3995 State Route 414, Canton, PA 17724.
Send Condolences at: VickeryFH.com.
