Bernard Charles “Bernie” Baker, 81, of Towanda, passed away Saturday morning, Aug. 10, 2019 at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda. “Bernie” as he was known by his family and friends was born in Towanda, on April 25, 1938, the son of Orin Charles Baker and Clara May Baker. Following graduation from Towanda High School, Bernie served in the U.S. Army. In early years Bernie was employed by PARGAS and Agway in Towanda and was later employed by Canton Manufacturing for many years until retirement. Bernie served as the projectionist for the Keystone Theatre in Towanda and the Wysox Drive-In-Theatre for a number of years. He was a member and Deacon of the former North Towanda United Methodist Church and was a volunteer for the local Meals on Wheels Program until declining health no longer permitted him to continue. Bernie will be remembered for his loving kindness, compassion and accepting personality shown to others. He possessed a great wit and sense of humor and always had a joke ready to share.
Bernard and his wife Mary enjoyed many wonderful years of marriage together as they loved and lived for each other.
Surviving are his daughters, Krista K. Cole of Mineral Wells, Texas, Jamie L. (James) Heft of Glenville, New York; sons, Gary L. Baker of Easton, David C. Baker of Mount Bethel, Pennsylvania, Steven D. (Miriam) Baker of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren, Paris, Holdan, Ely, Kolton, Kiernyn, Desiree, Tyler (Sara), Chase and Maiya; great-granddaughter, Riley; sister-in-law, Dorothy Baker of Camptown; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Bernie was predeceased by his wife, Mary E. Sibley Baker on Oct. 31, 2018; sisters, Anna Burns, Catherine Comstock, and Betty Morse; brothers, Donald, Arthur “Jim,” Harold, and George Baker.
The funeral and committal service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, with Pastor Michelle Somerville officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Burial will be private in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in Bernard’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
