Bernard E. “Bernie” Spencer, 75, of Ulster, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre following an extended illness.
He was born on Oct. 30, 1943 in Sayre, the son of the late Emmit and Mabel (Wood) Spencer. Bernie enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved spending time outside on the farm. Bernie especially enjoyed still doing his farm work by driving his horse. He also worked as a heavy equipment operator in construction.
He is predeceased by his step-son, Patrick Likins; sister, Mertle Harding; brother and sisters-in-law, Eddie and Ann Spencer and Henry and Loretta Spencer; brother, Richard Spencer; brothers-in-law, Jerry Benjamin and George Jefferson; and nephews, Donnie Bishop, Darren Spencer, and Jerry Benjamin Jr.
Bernard is survived by his wife, Lisa Spencer; step-son and his wife, Robert and Candy Likins; step-grandchildren, Dylan Randall, Erica Likins, Lydia and Sean Mann, Colleen and Paul Burdick, Courtney Likins, and Christopher Payne; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Donna Spencer; sister and brother-in-law, Irene and Jack Bishop; sisters, Marion Jefferson and Joyce Benjamin; sister-in-law, Laura Spencer; special friends, Pete and Dora Walters, Larry and Betty Rowe, Kay Spencer, and Danny Walters; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins. Bernie will be missed by all those who knew and loved him.
There will be a memorial service scheduled at a later date. The family is being assisted by Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens. Those wishing to send flowers, express memories or condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
