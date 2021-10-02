Early Thursday evening, September 30, 2021, Berneda E. “Peggy” (Sullivan) Cheesman, 89, formerly of Shunk, passed away peacefully, while under the devoted care of her beloved daughters and son-in-law, Shirley, Laurie and Larry, while convalescing at Laurie’s home in Canton. Berneda Ellen was born August 19, 1932 in Fox Township (Sullivan County, Pennsylvania) to the late Emerson and Louise (Vargason) Sullivan. On September 24,1976, Peggy married George Cheesman in Magnolia, New Jersey. Together they shared 41 years of marriage before George’s passing on February 16, 2018.
Peggy, as known by most, took pleasure working with her flower gardens and house plants. She always kept a watchful eye on her hummingbird feeders and could often be found picking huckleberries or wild strawberries. Peggy was an excellent cook and talented baker that was lovingly known for her famous shortcake and canned huckleberry. Older country music was a favorite and deep- sea fishing with husband George was something she always treasured. Peggy was a very independent, hard-working individual and an all-around terrific mother. Most important throughout life was her home and the love she shared for her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are her children; Laurie (Larry) Wesneski and Shirley (Gary) Stone all of Canton, Sandy (Denny) Bennett of Hop Bottom, Gail (Will) Long of Massachusetts, Levi (Meg) May of Delaware and Rick May of Ithaca, New York, step-son; George Jr. (Sue) Cheesman of Franklinville, New Jersey, several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, sister; Marlene Brown of Grover and brother; Larry Sullivan of Fassett, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by; a grandson; Davin “Bug” Ward, step-daughters; Nancy Cassario, Barbara Elliot, siblings; Geraldine Heinze, Thelma Barnes, Sheldon Sullivan, Emerson “Demmer” Sullivan and George Sullivan.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724. A Funeral Service to celebrate Peggy’s life will follow at 1 p.m. with Reverend Herbert Eby officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
