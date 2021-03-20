Berneita Wright, 93, of Sayre, PA passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
She was born on Aug. 1, 1927 in Wyalusing, PA, the daughter of the late Esmond and Della (Vanderpool) Johnson. Berneita and her companion, Jim Vanderpool, enjoyed going to the casinos and playing pull tickets at various clubs in the valley. She loved dancing and enjoyed cooking and bird watching. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her husband Allen W. Wright, her daughters Beverly Strong and Alice McCain, her son-in-law Ronald Kline, her brothers Esmond Johnson, Cecil Johnson, Alfred Johnson, Sherman Johnson, and Carl Johnson, and her sisters Bernetta Ellis, Hazel Elliot, Beatrice Gillespie, Arlene Vanderpool, Gladys Merrit, Dolly Johnson, Virginia Johnson, Louise Moshier, and Evelyn Hite.
Berneita is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Vivian and Joseph Harbst, son John Wright (fiancée Linda May), son William Wright, daughter and son-in-law Donna and Robert Farley, daughter Barbara Kline, son Jerry Wright (companion Helen Sides), and daughter Gloria Shaver, 24 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren, 42 great-great grandchildren, 30 great-great-great grandchildren, son-in-law John Strong, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Time of Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 11 am to 1 pm at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral Services will follow at the funeral home at 1pm with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow at Mountain Lake Cemetery, Burlington, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Berneita’s name to Sayre VFW Post 1536, 932 W. Lockhart Street, Sayre, PA 18840.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook or send condolences, may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
