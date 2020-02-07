Bernice L. Corson Burnett, 92, of Towanda, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, Feb. 5, 2020 at her home. Bernice was born in Laddsburg, on Aug. 16, 1927 the daughter of Paul Corson and Pauline Eilenberger Corson. Following graduation from New Albany High School, Bernice attended the Robert Packer Hospital School of Nursing. On Jan. 25, 1949 Bernice married Elmer B. Burnett in Summit, New Jersey and dedicated her life to raising her family. Bernice was an accomplished pianist and taught piano students locally for many years. She is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Tom) Schrader of Cape Canaveral, Florida, Sheryn Hollenback of Towanda, Janet Morrison of LaBelle, Florida, Kelly (Mike) Pansini of Phoenix, Arizona, Michelle Burnett (Bill Strope) of Towanda; grandchildren, Ryan Lasco, Myles Lasco, Erin Stroud, Erica Chilson, Dominic Pansini, Adrian Pansini, Colette Pansini, and Mindy Butts; eight great-grandchildren; special friend, Lola Kunkle who was one of her first music students; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Bernice was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Elmer B. Burnett; her son, Brian Paul Burnett; sons-in-law, Philip Stroud, Gary Hollenback and George Morrison; and sister, Mary Hill. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Towanda Public Library, 104 Main St., Towanda, PA 18848 or to the Bradford County Library, 16093, Route 6, Troy, PA 16947 in memory of Bernice L. Corson Burnett.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.