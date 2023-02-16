After an eight week battle with several health issues, amidst a beautiful sunset, late in the afternoon on February 9, 2023, Bertha Ann Finnerty, age 75, of Towanda, PA passed away with Family members by her side at the Lehigh Valley Burn Center in Allentown, PA.
Bertha was born into this world on October 13, 1947 at the Mills Hospital which was located in South Towanda, Pa to the late Lewis W. Morris and Marion G (Davis) Morris.
As a child Mom traveled the country, due to her Father’s employment, living and educated in many states in the South West, Southern and South Eastern States of our beautiful country. She sang on the radio in Tennessee, loved Country Western music, visited the Grand Ole Opry, was involved in Rodeos in the western states and made many friends.
Bertha married Almer E. Finnerty in 1966. Together they raised their 4 children and owned and operated their dairy farm and the Burlington Hotel until they divorced in 1977. She had also been employed by the Bradford County Manor and Sylvania Inc at different points of time.
Mom had a beautiful singing voice and an awesome sense of humor and a contagious laugh. She was a member of the Saco Bible Church’s choir in the late 60’s early 70’s. She loved to garden, fish, sing, dance, sew, crochet, swim, listen to music, of all genres, camp and became very involved in her Native American culture. She was a member of Eastern Delaware Nations attending many powwows, dancing in the circle with her granddaughters and made many pieces of beautiful Native American style jewelry and regalia by hand. She loved ALL of her Family with ALL of her heart. She was a beautiful person inside and out!
She is survived by her children: Debbie Finnerty of Burlington, PA; Jim Finnerty of Elmira, NY; Randy (Stacy) Finnerty of Towanda, PA; Trina Finnerty of Towanda, PA; grandchildren: Montana Hughes of Ft Lauderdale, FL; Mason Hughes of Keesler AFB, Biloxi, MS; Amber (Irons) Tulachanh of Elmira, NY; Juanita Valle of Wyalusing, PA; Brandon Valle of Towanda, PA; Leo Finnerty of Towanda, PA. Great grandchildren: Avery Rose Hughes Ft Lauderdale, FL, Essence Irons, Boston, Camden, Charlotte Tulachanh of Elmira, NY. Sister: BobbyJo (Jon) McCracken of Towanda, PA; Brother: Louie Morris of Towanda, PA. Nieces: Lora Overpeck, Maggie, Olivia and Emily Morris; Nephews: Lewis Morris III, Lucas and Hercules Benjamin and many “Greats” of nieces and nephews and many cousins.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents Marion Morris and Lewis Morris Sr; sisters Donna Kay Morris and Patricia Morris Swingle, Father-in-Law Andrew Finnerty; Mother-in-Law Irene Finnerty, Ex-husband and Father of her children Almer E Finnerty.
According to Bertha’s wishes, there will be no services held. There will be a private ceremony to celebrate her life in late spring at the family’s convenience. The family would like to thank the staff at the Highlands Nursing Home, Robert Packer Hospital and Lehigh Valley Burn Center for caring for Bertha in her final days.
The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, PA is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions may be directed to Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone, c/o Matt Gear , 784 Canton Street, Troy, PA 16947 in memory of Bertha Ann Finnerty.
