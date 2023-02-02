Bertha M. (Geiswite) Kunzman Reed, 81, of Canton, PA, peacefully went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday evening, January 29, 2023 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Bertha was born August 7, 1941 in Union County PA she was a daughter born to the late Daniel and Verna (Pentycofe) Geiswite. Bertha loved Jesus Christ our Lord and was a devoted member of New Life Church in Canton.
She enjoyed crocheting, especially afghans and blankets for her children and grandchildren. Bertha often could be found passing the time by playing games on her cell phone or reading and studying the Bible. Most important was her family and spending time with them, especially Bertha’s grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Surviving is; her husband, Larry Reed at home, children, Dottie Smith of Charlotte, N.C., Eleanor “Ellie” Castle and Robin (Art) Laudenslager, Roger, Dan (Misty) and Luther “Luke” Kunzman all of Canton, grandchildren; Mike, Jim, Steve, Bobbie, Tara, Dustin, Micky, Chianne, Wesley, Alec, Cory, Lee, Nick, Ryan, Josh and Heather, 40 great grandchildren, including a very special great granddaughter, Saige Mallinda Charles, a sibling, Rolland Geiswite, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, Bertha was predeceased by her first husband, Lewis in 1986, a son, Lewis Kunzman Jr. in 2000, a son-in-law; Steve Castle in 2017 as well as siblings, Ed, Cora, Dorothy, Eleanor and Clarance
The family invites friends to call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. A funeral service to honor Bertha’s life will be at 1 pm with her dear friend, Pastor Glenn Landis officiating. Burial will follow in East Canton Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Mrs. Reed’s loving memory maybe directed to her beloved New Life Church, 299 McMurray Road, Canton, PA 17724.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
