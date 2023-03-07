Beryle Natalie Ciprich, wife of the late George A. Ciprich, Sr., who passed away on November 10,1993, passed away on Sunday morning, February 26, 2023, at the Memorial Skilled Nursing Unit, in Towanda, PA.
Beryl was born on November 2, 1931, in Skinner’s Eddy, Wyoming County, PA, the daughter of the late Burr and Daisy (Miller) Holdren. The mother of five children, Christopher (Cathy) Ciprich, of Tunkhannock, PA, the late Mark (Sally) Ciprich, of Sayre, PA, George Jr. (Linda) Ciprich, of Norman, OK, Steve (Shelly) Ciprich, of Laceyville, PA, and Cindy (Jim) Lordi, of Port Jervis, NY, Beryle was grandmother to 10 and great-grandmother to 22. She is also survived by her sister, Bonnie (Ralph) Jayne of Laceyville, PA and several nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends. Before her illness, Beryle was a resident of the Wyalusing Valley Personal Care Home.
Beryle was an outgoing, vivacious person, active in her community and church. She was alsoactive in the Business and Professional Women’s Foundation (BPW) for many years.
Before she retired, she worked in the advertising department for the Rocket Courier newspaper, in Wyalusing, PA. Beryle and George were owners, at one time of the Sullivan Hotel, then George’s Luncheonette, in Laceyville, PA. The Ciprich Family also owned the factory building that housed the laundromat in Laceyville for many years. A very musical lady, Beryle loved to sing and dance, and was in a singing trio with her sister, Bonnie, and great friend, Joanie Host, when she was young, Beryle also was a member of bowling leagues and started making quilts later in her life.
Beryle was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, Mark Ciprich, who passed away on September 16, 2020, and Beryle’s siblings, Norma Storck, who passed away on March 19, 2010, Harold Holdren, who passed away on June 8, 2013, Robert Holdren, who passed away on January 6, 2003, and Lolita Jayne, who passed away on February 28, 2018.
Visitation for Beryle will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Nativity BVM Catholic Church, 99 E. Tioga Street, Tunkhannock, PA, with a Mass of Christian Burial that will immediately follow, conducted by Father Patrick Albert, of the Nativity Church officiating.
Interment will be next to her beloved husband George Sr., in the St. Joachim’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Meshoppen, PA.
Arrangements were made through the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Beryle’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Fran Coleman BPW Scholarship Fund, c/o Elaine Walker, 102 Shadowbrook Drive, Tunkhannock, PA. 18657.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
