Mrs. Beth Grady, age 54, of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pennsylvania, surrounded by her family.
Beth was born on Dec. 30, 1965, in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Donald E. and Olive Johnson Worrell. She graduated from Pennsbury High School, Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, a member of the class of 1983. After school, she worked for a short time at a Burger King, where she met her future husband, John Grady. They were married on July 21, 1990. After going to school for cosmetology, she went to work as a software designer with her husband John. Last year they celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary.
Beth loved animals, especially her Bernese Mountain Dogs: Jazmine, Sydney, Shilo, and Sheba, as well as a plethora of cats, a potbellied pig, chickens, parakeets, turtles, and various other wildlife. She liked cooking, singing, and cheering on the Eagles and Bengals. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Surviving are her spouse and the love of her life, John Grady at home; sisters,
Donna Harris of South Carolina, Debbie Troth of Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania; brothers and sisters-in-law, Steven (Sandra) Worrell of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, Donald (Rebecca) Worrell of East Windsor, New Jersey, Gary (Denise) Worrell of Columbia, Maryland, Christopher (Lyn) Worrell of Haysville, Kansas; several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by an infant brother, Leslie Worrell, and a brother-in-law, William Troth.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853, with Pastor Tim Geiss of the Victory Church, Troy, Pennsylvania, officiating.
Friends and family may call from 1 p.m. until the start of the service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Memorial contributions may be sent in her memory to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA, 18850.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 1 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
