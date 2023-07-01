Betsy Louise Lynch, 57, one-time resident of Canton, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully Monday, June 26, 2023 at BridgingLife (Dove House) in Westminster, Maryland.
Born on March 30, 1966, in Elmira, New York; Betsy was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Ewing) Lynch. Betsy completed a prescribed public school program of education and graduated with a certificate of completion. A highlight for Betsy was when she led the Canton High School Marching Band in their parades. Betsy lived in Canton, Pennsylvania over half her life before moving to Finksburg, Maryland. While in Maryland, Betsy was a resident cared for by Bello Machre, an agency serving individuals with developmental disabilities.
Betsy enjoyed living in a group home with her roommates under the loving care of her staff John and Mary Czerkies, whom she lived with for over 20 years. She enjoyed going to Grace Fellowship church, bowling, cruising, dining out, and singing karaoke. Betsy created and sold her own line of soaps. When relaxing at home, she loved listening to music, (especially by the Rat Pack), watching classic movies, latch hooking, writing, and most importantly being with her family.
Betsy was loved by siblings Clorinda Lynch of New York, New York, Mark (Kathy) Lynch of Wilmington, North Carolina, Michael (Leslie) Lynch of Dallas, Pennsylvania, and Robert (Penny) Lynch of Leland, North Carolina. Her five nieces Lindsey, Megan, Kathleen, Elizabeth, MacKenzie and two nephews, Marcus and Trevor, all held a special place in her heart.
Betsy’s family invites friends to call 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Saturday July 8, 2023 at the Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Dr. in Canton. A Mass of Christian burial will follow 11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Canton. Burial will be in the St. Michael’s Cemetery after the Funeral Mass. Please consider a memorial donation in Ms. Lynch’s name to Bello Machre, 7765 Freetown Road, Glen Burnie, Maryland 21060. Please express memories and condolences with the family at www.pepperfuneralhome.com.
