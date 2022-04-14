Bette A. DeWitt, age 97, of Herrickville, PA passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday night, April 10, 2022.
Bette was born in Rushville PA on September 29, 1924, one of seven children born to the late Stanley and Frances Herman. She married Donald J. DeWitt of Jenningsville, PA on June 28, 1943.
She led a happy, full life and enjoyed time spent with her family. She taught herself to knit and made countless scarves, hats and mittens for her family plus made beautiful afghans for all her children and grandchildren. She always enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles, and later in life enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and visits from her family. She was loved very much.
Bette is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Dennis A. and Peggy DeWitt of Estero, FL; daughters Nancy L. Preston of Herrickville, PA and Sharon A. Jones of Lawton, PA; grandchildren Brenda and Timothy Ferguson of Herrickville, PA; Michelle and Rick Simonds of Athens, PA; Christopher DeWitt of Naples, FL; Scott “Nuke” Baldwin of Hartford, PA; Shana Kamarauskas of Lawton, PA; and Jason and Morgin Jones of Lawton, PA plus numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. DeWitt on February 5, 2003; sons-in-laws Roy C. Preston on December 10, 2016 and James D. Jones on July 13, 2021; great-grandson Collin Burton on March 27, 2016; her siblings Paul Herman and wife Margaret; Carlton Herman and wife Mildred; Clifford Herman; Hollis (Pat) Herman and wife Jean; Shirley Hartman and husband Art; Marie Jenner; and her sister-in-law and husband, Catherine and Paul Deubler.
Per Bette’s request written eight years ago, there will be “No services of any kind. Just a note in the paper saying I’m gone. It’s a time for celebration so sing a song, dance a little jig, and have a favorite drink.”
Those who wish may send a memorial contribution to the Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Dept at 6149 Herrickville Rd, Wyalusing, PA, 18853 in Bette’s memory as she always supported them and enjoyed their July 4th celebration and monthly breakfasts.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.
