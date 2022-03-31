Bette J. Hall, 84, of Troy, PA passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on December 27, 1937 in Sayre, PA, daughter of the late Levi and Alice (Wilber) Hall. She worked as a dental hygienist for local dentists, was a member of the 1 st Baptist Church of Troy, was a church deacon, treasurer for the church benevolence fund, and was a member of the American Baptist Women’s Association (ABW). Bette worked at the Allen F. Pierce Free Library, loved and collected butterflies, and enjoyed going around to local yard sales.
Bette is survived by her children: Annette (Rocky) Spencer of East Troy, PA, Michael (Lori) Mitchell of St. Marys, GA, and Mark (Diane) Mitchell of Bellefonte, PA, grandchildren: Carmen (Nathan) Keller, Brenda (Bryan) Wack, Nicholas (Jamie Lee) Mitchell, Christopher (Lucy) Mitchell, Shane Mitchell, Corinne (Rob) Leigh, and Skyler Thomas Coffey, her 13 great grandchildren who affectionately called her “GiGi”, her brother Larry (JoAnn) Hall, sister-in-law Rose Hall, along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her children: Thomas A. Mitchell, II, and Debra Jo Coffey, sister Shirley Noble, brothers Russell and David Hall, and her canine companion Mitzie.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 10:00-11:00 AM on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main St. Troy, PA. The memorial service to celebrate Bette’s life will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 2 nd at the funeral home with her brother Larry Hall officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Bette’s family has asked that anyone attending the service wear something purple because it was her favorite color.
Memorial contributions can be made in Bette’s memory to the Allen F. Pierce Free Library, 34 Fenner Ave., Troy, PA 16947 or to the Bradford County Humane Society, Ulster PA 18850.
